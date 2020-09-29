Downed power lines blocking LaRoche Avenue near Nottingham Drive

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Downed power lines are blocking LaRoche Avenue near Nottingham Drive.
Several power lines are down across the road. Some of the power poles have completely snapped.
The Chatham County Police Department is blocking LaRoche Avenue and directing people to turn around.
A WTOC crew is on the way to the scene. Check back for updates.
Power outages were reported across the WTOC viewing area. At one point, upwards of 11,000 Georgia Power customers were without power in the Savannah metropolitan area.
Click on the following links to view your power company’s outage map:
