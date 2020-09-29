Employee accused of stealing over $4 million from Alma business

ALMA, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigations has arrested a suspect for stealing money from a business in Alma, Ga.
According to the GBI, 54-year-old Constance “Connie” Johnson was arrested on Friday, Sept. 25, and is charged with felony theft by taking.
The Waycross Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office requested the GBI conduct an investigation into the allegations of theft in December 2019.
Johnson is accused of stealing approximately $4.5 million over a 10-year period from D.L. Lee & Sons Meat. Johnson was a long-time employee of the business.
The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI at (912) 389-4103 or the Waycross Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office at (912) 287-4395.
