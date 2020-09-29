First Alert Weather Day: Widespread rain, a few gusty storms may slow the evening commute

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A strong cold front brings widespread rain and a couple of strong storms to the WTOC Viewing Area Tuesday afternoon and evening.
The chance of rain increases heading into mid-morning. Scattered rain and a couple of storms are likely through mid-afternoon as the temperature warms into the low to mid-80s.
Widespread rain and clusters of storms roll in by late afternoon - lasting into the evening. Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day. In addition to rain slowing your evening commute and impacting plans, a couple of storms may produce gusty winds and hail up to the size of quarters. The risk of severe weather is low, but not zero. Keep alerts turned “on” in the WTOC Weather App just in case.
Rainfall will average between 0.75″ and 1.50″ with the bulk of it falling between 3 and 8 p.m. The heaviest rain, and isolated totals greater than two inches, will fall along and east of the Interstate 95 corridor.
Cooler air filters in behind a cold front overnight and will dry out.
Sunshine and much cooler weather return Wednesday morning.
