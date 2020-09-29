Flu Season in a Pandemic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It is more important than ever to have a flu vaccine this year! According to the CDC, influenza accounted for 490,000 hospitalizations during the 2018-2019 flu season. A better statistic? The flu vaccine helped prevent 2.3 million medical visits and almost 60,000 hospitalizations during this time. While it may seem small in comparison, every visit and hospitalization avoided is a huge help. Reducing the severity and number of flu cases will continue to prevent our healthcare system from being overwhelmed and save resources which can be used to treat other illness and conditions, which are still happening during the pandemic, like COVID-19.
If fear of getting the flu from an annual shot has kept you from getting one in the past, do not let this concern be a deterrent this year. Needle vaccinations are made with either an inactive virus or with no actual flu vaccine virus at all. We can protect ourselves from the flu! Stop in to Richmond Hill Pharmacy or Hinesville Pharmacy and get yours today. Have questions related to the flu vaccine? Call and speak to one of our pharmacists:
Richmond Hill Pharmacy: 912-756-3331. Pharmacy hours are 8:30 am – 7:00 pm on weekdays; 9:00 am – 6:00 pm on Saturday; and 12:30 – 5:00 pm on Sunday.
Hinesville Pharmacy: 912-876-8125. Pharmacy hours are 9:00 am – 6:30 pm on weekdays; 9:00 am – 2:00 pm on Saturday; and closed on Sunday.
