Health officials offer guidance for safe fall celebrations

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The first full week of fall is upon us and many families may be looking at ways to celebrate the new season.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has already released guidelines on how to participate in activities this fall, and the Coastal Health District is also offering their guidance.
Many people were hoping that things would be back to normal by this time, but that doesn’t seem to be the case. So, as we go into our next season, the Coastal Health District is asking families to keep following public health guidelines.
Several fall activities are already being advertised, like some haunted attractions.
The Chatham County Health Department says indoor attractions are riskier than ones that are outside. If you are planning to go through one indoors, check its protocol. Ask questions and see what that group is doing to keep you safe while you support their event.
Chatham County Health Department Director Dr. Chris Rustin says if families plan to trick-or-treat this year, they need to begin planning on how to do it safely. Parents should bring along hand sanitizer so children can sanitize before and after collecting their candy. Everyone should also wear face masks.
Dr. Rustin says Halloween masks should not replace face coverings. He also says someone shouldn’t wear a Halloween mask over a face covering. Instead, find ways to incorporate just the face covering.
Since we are heading into the holiday season, WTOC asked Dr. Rustin if health officials were concerned about this time of year.
“I think anytime you have a holiday you have more gatherings and indoor events. So, of course, it creates a challenge. But we continue to make public health recommendations,” said Dr. Rustin.
The CDC has also released its guidelines for Thanksgiving. Health officials are recommending people stay at home and enjoy small family dinners.
For more Halloween safety tips from the Coastal Health District and CDC, click here.
