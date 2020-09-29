JV football team, band at two Beaufort Co. schools will quarantine after potential COVID-19 exposure

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Several students at two Beaufort County schools are quarantining after potential exposure to COVID-19.
According to the school system’s communications director, May River High School was notified of two people associated with the band that tested positive for COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution and to follow DHEC guidelines, approximately 50 members of the band will be quarantining. The quarantine will last for 14 days from the last date of close contact.
The Bluffton High School junior varsity football team will also quarantine for 14 days. According to the school system, the quarantine is a result of a Colleton County player that tested positive for COVID-19. The two schools played a football game recently.
The coaches were not in close-contact with the player on the opposing team. Only members of the JV football team were asked to quarantine.
