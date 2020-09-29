Locations of new absentee ballot drop boxes in Chatham Co.

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Leaders across Chatham County are celebrating the arrival of seven new absentee ballot drop boxes.
The drop boxes are designed to give voters a convenient, 24-hour option to get their absentee ballot in the hands of elections officials.
The ballot boxes were made possible through fundraising efforts by the Coastal Georgia League of Women Voters.
Chatham County Board of Registrars Chairman Colin McRae says the new boxes aren’t available for use quite yet, but they should be online in about a week.
“Even though we had all of these kind of lined up with county commission districts, any Chatham County voter can drop off a completed and properly filled out ballot at any of the nine locations at any time of day that it’s available,” McRae said.
The Board of Registrars says security shouldn’t be an issue. The boxes are secured to the ground. They also have 24-hour video surveillance and the boxes will be checked regularly by teams from the board.
The board also thanked Chatham County, the City of Savannah, and the community for their help to make it happen.
The locations of the boxes are:
- Savannah Civic Center
- W. W. Law Center
- Liberty City Community Center
- Savannah State University
- UGA Extension Office (Garden City -- Minus Ave)
- Southwest Library
- Chatham County Police Department (Wilmington Island)
According to the Pooler city manager, a proposed location in Pooler did not have 24/7 surveillance.
