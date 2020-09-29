McMaster signs bill to support S.C. firefighters diagnosed with cancer

COLUBMIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed a bill into law Tuesday that will support firefighters who are diagnosed with cancer, according to Midway Fire Rescue.
“We can’t thank everyone enough for their hard work! We did it!” Midway Fire Rescue tweeted before 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Last week, the South Carolina House passed the third reading of the Firefighter Cancer Healthcare Benefits Plan. The bill received approval from the Senate earlier this year.
If a firefighter is diagnosed with one of several types of cancer listed in the bill, the state will provide a one-time payment of $20,000 upon diagnosis and $12,000 a year to help cover out-of-pocket medical expenses.
If a firefighter dies from cancer, their family would receive $75,000.
Midway Fire Chief Doug Eggiman said cancer is the leading cause of death for firefighters. The department lost one of their own, Battalion Chief Josh Carney, to cancer in 2017.
Eggiman previously said they’ve spent years advocating for the bill.
