$2 million grant to support minority students given to GSU

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A Georgia Southern University professor hopes to help disadvantaged students not only get a degree, but also find a career.
This grant doesn’t simply recruit minority and first generation students to the university, it creates a support system to help them while they’re here and after graduation.
Dr. Checo Colongaud led the effort to get Georgia Southern’s share of the $2 million grant. It helps students who choose to study fresh water science or other science fields. The goal is to bring more diversity and give students a better shot at success in the lab and beyond.
“What we’re trying to do is fill the gap because there are opportunities for training and for education, but we also want to make sure those opportunities translate to jobs,” said Dr. Colongaud.
The grant will help students attend science conferences where they can network with other schools for post-graduate work but also find experienced mentors to guide them toward the best professions in the science field.
“We put them in contact with a network of professionals, that includes academics, folks in government, includes folks in the private sector so they now have access to real jobs.”
Georgia Southern splits the grant with the University of Georgia, Cal-Berkley, and Virginia Commonwealth. He says they’ll start using this grant money almost immediately.
