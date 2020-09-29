No final decision made yet on new Savannah city manager

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Mayor Van Johnson announced Tuesday that city council members have not been able to make a decision on a new city manager.
Mayor Johnson has stressed the importance of council arriving at a consensus when selecting the next city manager. He says that council is, “nowhere near that.”
The mayor says that options and next steps will be discussed in the coming days. The three finalists for the position are Caluha Barnes, Odie Donald II and John Pombier.
Over a two-day period a little over a week ago, Mayor Johnson said the three finalists met with various community groups and stakeholders made up of about 85 people.
You can see the results of the surveys from the community panels that interviewed the city manager candidates below:
