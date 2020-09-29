Old Bryan Co. Elementary School building converted into senior center

PEMBROKE, Ga. (WTOC) - One year ago the City of Pembroke decided to turn the old Bryan County elementary school, into an affordable senior living apartment complex and now it’s just months away from being done.
It’s hard to believe that just one year ago this was an old run down elementary school and now it’s months away from opening up as a new senior living complex for people in Pembroke.
“Kind of anxious about it, to see how it’s going to work out," said Howard Hodge who lives in the area.
Howard Hodge lives right across the street from what used to be Bryan County elementary school.
He’s had a front row seat for a year as crews turned the abandoned school into something that will really benefit the city.
“It was an eyesore, it needed to go. This is going to be a whole lot better all the way around for everybody.”
Ahead of schedule the new senior living complex has about 70 units for those who are 55 and up. City administrator Alex Floyd says the complex will bring new life to the city.
“It’s still one of our long term goals to give people affordable housing options and options to age in their community and still be involved and we’re sticking to those goals and think this is a big step in achieving that," said Floyd.
He says it will also make way for people looking to move to smaller communities.
“It’s what we imagined it to be, it’s an option for our folks that want to downsize and which in turn opens up housing for young families.”
Floyd says the complex should be complete and ready to go by December 18. The application opens October 13 at City Hall.
