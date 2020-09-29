Portal cancels annual Turpentine Festival

PORTAL, Ga. (WTOC) -A fall favorite for many in Bulloch County will try again next year because of the pandemic. The Portal Turpentine Festival would have been this weekend, but organizers opted to cancel this year.
In a normal year, this weekend would include smoke coming from the chimney of that turpentine still and crowds of people around for the entertainment and education on some local history. But 2020 has been anything but normal.
Portal’s claim as The Turpentine City will be in name only this year. The Portal Heritage Society, which holds the festival each year, canceled for the first time in 39 years. The group’s president says it’s their biggest fundraiser of the year to help them with projects around town and to preserve the still and other pieces of history. But they didn’t want to put people in jeopardy.
“We decided we would cancel for the safety of the community, for the supporters who support the heritage society, and for our vendors that come from out of town,” said Tom Cook with the Portal Heritage Society.
Cook says they’re already planning for next year.
