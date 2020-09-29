Rescheduled Savannah Golf Championship tees off Thursday

SKIDAWAY ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Golf Championship returns to Skidaway Island this week, bringing with it some of the Korn Ferry Tour’s best players.
In just it’s third year, this tournament has already gained a reputation as a player favorite.
So when this tournament, that was originally canceled due to COVID-19 back in March, was rescheduled for this week, it was a popular decision among the golfers.
“Savannah is such a cool town. You see all the Spanish moss and different stuff like that. It’s a different type of golf than we’re used to playing week in and week out. It’s a cool atmosphere here too. No, we definitely liked seeing Savannah on the list when the schedule finally comes out," said Max McGreevy.
Round one of the Savannah Golf Championship tees off Thursday morning at The Landings Deer Creek course. On Wednesday on The News, we’ll hear from the tournament’s defending champion, Dan McCarthy.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.