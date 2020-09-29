Savannah Philharmonic to Play Concert at Victory North

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’re looking for a way to enjoy our local performing arts scene, the Savannah Philharmonic officially returns to the stage Thursday, October 1 for a socially distanced, limited capacity concert at Victory North. In-person tickets are sold out, but you can still buy a ticket to stream the performance online.
“Music is a universal language, and everyone can enjoy it, and you can do it from home," Development and Patron Services Associate Frances Colon said. "And so, you know, buy our virtual tickets, support your local arts organizations and their livestreaming efforts so that way they can continue to give you music and you can continue to enjoy it.”
The first concert in the series at Victory North, “String Theory” is October 1 at 7:30 p.m.
Again, the in-person tickets are sold out, but you can still purchase virtual tickets! You’ll need to buy those before noon on October 1. They cost $9.95 before fees.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.