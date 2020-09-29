SCDOT accepting public comments on proposal to convert Cross Island Parkway into toll-free road

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Members of the public now have a chance to voice their opinions for a plan to convert a stretch of South Carolina parkway into a toll-free road.
The Cross Island Parkway project is a part of South Carolina’s Statewide Transportation Improvement Program.
The state says it would take about $14 million to remove the toll infrastructure and convert the road into a conventional, four-lane road.
The public comment period opened on the Sept. 22 and will end Oct. 13. Please click here to submit a public comment.
“The Town of Hilton Head Island strongly supports the end of the toll and will coordinate with the SCDOT on the development of this conversion project,” said Josh Gruber, deputy town manager for Hilton Head Island. “We hope the public will take advantage of this opportunity to share their comments on the proposed conversion project from a toll to non-tolled road.”
The toll on the Cross Island Parkway (U.S. 278) is set to expire in 2021.
