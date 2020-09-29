Statesboro woman charged with aggravated assault after stabbing roommate

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A Statesboro woman has been arrested and charged with stabbing her roommate.
According to the Statesboro Police Department, officers responded to a residence in Park Place Apartments on Lanier Drive Sunday night around 10:30 p.m. for a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers rendered aid to the 23-year-old female victim, who was stabbed once in the back. She was transported to an area hospital for treatment and is expected to recover.
Officers and detectives processed the scene and interviewed witnesses. The investigation led to the arrest of the victim’s roommate, 20-year-old Kiara London, of Statesboro, on a single count of aggravated assault.
London was transported to the Bulloch County Jail where she awaits a court date.
This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information on this case should contact Detective Short at 912-764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.
