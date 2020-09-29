Tuesday: Widespread rain, few storms may slow the evening commute

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! Tuesday begins mild with temperatures in the low to mid-70s. There are damp spots left behind by yesterday evening’s showers, but only spotty rain is falling this morning.
The chance of rain increases heading into mid-morning. Scattered rain and a couple storms are likely through mid-afternoon as the temperature warms into the low to mid-80s. Widespread rain and clusters of storms roll in by late afternoon - lasting into the evening.
Today is a First Alert Weather Day. The evening commute could be especially slow and a couple gusty storms are possible within the rain. Cooler air filters in behind a cold front overnight... it’ll dry out. Keep rain, lightning and severe weather alerts turned “on” in your WTOC Weather App as you go about your day. Sunshine and much cooler weather returns Wednesday morning.
We’ll wake up to temperatures in the 50s and 60s with a breeze and temperatures only top out in the 70s and lower 80s with sunshine Wednesday. Another reinforcing cold front arrives Friday - giving us a cool weekend.
We’ll be watching moisture trying to sneak up out of the western Caribbean this weekend, but for now, the forecast is mostly dry.
TROPICS-
The tropical Atlantic is pretty quiet at the moment. But, we’re watching the western Caribbean - especially later this work-week and into the weekend as an area of lower pressure and general storminess is forecast to organize. A tropical system may organize there and move slowly west-northwest by this weekend. Where it goes from there and what it becomes is unknown. But, direct local impacts remain unlikely. More likely, a westward movement into the southern Gulf or impact to southern Florida are more possible. We’ll keep you updated.
