Tuesday: Widespread rain, few storms may slow the evening commute

The tropical Atlantic is pretty quiet at the moment. But, we’re watching the western Caribbean - especially later this work-week and into the weekend as an area of lower pressure and general storminess is forecast to organize. A tropical system may organize there and move slowly west-northwest by this weekend. Where it goes from there and what it becomes is unknown. But, direct local impacts remain unlikely. More likely, a westward movement into the southern Gulf or impact to southern Florida are more possible. We’ll keep you updated.