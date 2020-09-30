Census deadline extended to Oct. 5

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Americans now have more time to respond to the 2020 Census.
The original deadline was set for Wednesday, Sept. 30, but the Census Bureau says it will now take responses through Oct. 5.
The extension comes as good news to cities across the Coastal Empire who are still trying to get their residents to respond. City leaders across the area are begging people to respond.
Pooler has one of the highest self-response rates in Chatham County with 67.7 percent. But according to Pooler City Councilwoman Karen Williams, that rate is still lower than the self-response rate from the 2010 census. She says Pooler has added several new neighborhoods since the last census and it’s important that these new residents are counted.
Williams says the numbers from the Census helps to determine funding for programs like Medicaid, Medicare Part B, highway planning and construction, and temporary assistance for needy families. She says thanks to technology, the response just takes a few minutes.
“You go to www.mycensus.gov and it says start here. You put your name, birthday, and zip code, and it pulls it right up. It’s secure and it’s so easy to do, I don’t understand the response rate,” said Williams.
Williams says she is aware that people are dealing with a lot right now but hopes that families will see the Census as a priority.
