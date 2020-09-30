Changes coming to Chatham County COVID testing

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Changes are coming to the way you can get a COVID-19 test in Chatham County.
If you take a look in the Civic Center now, you’ll see just a few people taking advantage of the free testing. That’s why the Coastal Health District is changing its operations.
“We’ve decided to scale back on the hours at the Civic Center and devote some time to getting out in the community,” says Chatham County Nurse Manager Tammi Brown.
While you’ll still be able to get a COVID-19 test at the Civic Center, starting next week their hours will be reduced and on Wednesday’s they will close to create a pop-up site in different areas in the county. Though there are some times with multiple cars, officials say their staff has a lot of down time right now.
They feel making these changes will help provide access to those who cannot get to the Civic Center. The Wednesday pop-up sites will be by appointment only and can be scheduled online or by phone though they are still working on locations.
“We’re kind of looking at different zip codes and numbers to find a best location that has got to be good for traffic flow and you know all sorts of things that go into that so we haven’t identified any yet," Brown says. "We are going to start a small one next week at our midtown clinic.”
Next week’s testing will be offered on Drayton Street from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. by appointment. Officials say you still don’t need to schedule a COVID-19 test at the Civic Center, but you’ll want to check the times as they change on Monday, too.
