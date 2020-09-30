Chatham County candidates square off in an online forum

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As election day draws near, the League of Women Voters of Coastal Georgia is trying to make sure that you are informed before you cast your ballot on Nov. 3.
The organization is hosting two forums next week.
On Monday, Chatham County District Attorney Meg Heap takes on Attorney Shalena Cook Jones.
Then on Tuesday, we’ll hear from the candidates for Chatham County Commission Chairman, former Tybee Island Mayor Jason Buelterman and County Commissioner Chester Ellis.
WTOC’s Dawn Baker has the honor of moderating both from 7:30 to 8:45 p.m.
To watch the forums, just register on the league’s website lwvcga.org. For information, call 912-786-9781.
