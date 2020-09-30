City employee’s complaint alleges sexual harassment by Walthourville mayor

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A formal complaint has been filed against the mayor of Walthourville in Liberty County alleging sexual harassment involving another city employee.
An employee of the City of Walthourville filed a formal complaint with the city clerk which details several instances where she felt uncomfortable by Mayor Larry Baker.
One of those instances was on Aug. 21. The complaint says, “I received a phone call from Mayor Larry Baker. Mayor Baker said to me that he has been sweet on me since January 14. Mayor Baker proceeded to ask me to send him a nude picture of myself.”
It goes on to say that Mayor Baker asked for her lunch schedule, saying he would stop by where she works and go in the bathroom where there are no cameras.
The woman also alleges that the mayor called her phone three times and texted her two times after conversations that made her feel uncomfortable.
The complaint ends saying, “I feel very uncomfortable to be in a room with Mayor Baker without the presence of someone else.”
WTOC reached out to the employee who did not want to comment about the allegations. WTOC also emailed and left a message with Mayor Baker’s lawyer, who has not gotten back yet. We’ll continue to follow this story and bring you updates as more information gets released.
