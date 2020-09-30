Comcast responds after Bryan County customer voices their frustration with service

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) -Comcast issued a statement following a WTOC story of a Bryan County resident frustrated with periodic internet and phone outages they’ve been experiencing.
“On several occasions, it will go out," says Richmond Hill resident Troy Brown. "it will be out for 8 hours or more on several days.”
Just days after Brown expressed his concerns to WTOC about his hours-long internet and phone line outages, which he thinks is because of Highway 144 widening project, Comcast Vice president of public relations Alex Horwitz responded saying in part quote:
“The Highway 144 widening in Richmond Hill has unfortunately seen various construction challenges that have impacted our network at times. This includes fiber cuts and power outages and interruptions that have affected our Xfinity services. We are working closely with our partners on this project to ensure the interruptions are kept at a minimum, and truly apologize to our customers for the inconvenience. That said, we continue to work closely with customers who have been impacted.”
Meanwhile at the time, Brown says it’s the fear of what could happen during one of the periodic outages.
“It’s the fear that if something were to happen, we can’t get emergency services out here unless we find a neighbor who uses a service other than Verizon to contact emergency services, so that’s the biggest concern for me.”
I reached back out to Brown to get a statement on Comcast’s response but was unable to get in contact with him.
The project is on track to be complete by late spring, early summer; weather permitting.
