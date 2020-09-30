Community Champions: Coach’s Corner hoping for long Braves playoff run

Several years ago, Henderson turned the tipi trick into a fundraiser for local charities by charging curious fans for various levels of access. “We have tipi tours, also how you can watch the game up top and not this year because of COVID-19, we can’t let people spend the night, but we’ll do anything we can to get people to donate, take money out of their pocket,” Henderson said. And this year, the cause is close to home for Coach’s.