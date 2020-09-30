Community Champions: Coach’s Corner hoping for long Braves playoff run

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Atlanta Braves started the postseason on Wednesday. A run they hope will take them all the way to a World Series title. The WTOC Community Champions at Coach’s Corner will once again be holding their tipi fundraiser for as long as the Braves last in the playoffs.
The excitement level for the Braves is elevated once again on Victory Drive. “It’s kind of become a tradition, a fall tradition.”
John Henderson’s living conditions have changed for another baseball postseason with the return of the tipi in front of Coach’s Corner where the bar’s owner has spent nights during every Braves playoff run since 1991.
“This is our 20th year of doing this, try to make the Braves make it through the playoffs and get into the World Series and win it again,” Henderson said.
It’s superstition. It’s tradition. But it’s much more.
Several years ago, Henderson turned the tipi trick into a fundraiser for local charities by charging curious fans for various levels of access. “We have tipi tours, also how you can watch the game up top and not this year because of COVID-19, we can’t let people spend the night, but we’ll do anything we can to get people to donate, take money out of their pocket,” Henderson said. And this year, the cause is close to home for Coach’s.
“We have a server, her name is Becka Spears, and she had a stroke and she has been hospitalized for the last two or three months. She is recovering, thank goodness, and she is going to have a long recovery and we’re raising money for her family to build onto their house and add a room for her to stay with them.”
With the Braves losing their last 10 playoff series, it has been short stays in the tipi for Henderson and Lawrence Bennett, who splits nights sleeping two stories above Victory Drive in a homemade tent.
But this year, these WTOC Community Champions hope to be staying outside longer. “We’ve had a rough run, but I think this year we’ve got a good chance. We have some shady pitching, but we’ve still got some great bats right now.”
