Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 9-30-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure builds in today before a dry cold front moves in late Thursday. High pressure returns Friday into the weekend. We’ll see plenty of sunshine with mild temps. Low pressure may develop to our east Sunday. This may bring some clouds and rain chances to our area mainly along the coast. Another cold front will move through Monday.
The tropics are quiet for now but we are watching the western Caribbean Sea. Disorganized showers and storms will gradually move west towards the Yucatán. There is a 60% chance for tropical development as it nears the Yucatán Peninsula.
Today will be sunny, highs in the mid 70s.
Tonight will be clear, lows in the mid 50s.
Thursday will be sunny, highs in the low 80s.
Thursday night will be clear, lows in the upper 50s.
Friday will be sunny, highs in the upper 70s.
Friday night will be clear, lows in the mid 50s.
Saturday will be sunny, highs in the mid 70s.
Saturday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 50s.
Sunday partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the upper 70s.
Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows in the upper 50s.
Monday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs near 80.
Monday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for a shower, lows in the low 60s.
Tuesday will be partly cloudy, highs near 80.