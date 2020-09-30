Eagles looking to bounce back after last second loss

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - After last week’s trip to Louisiana ended in heartbreak, the Georgia Southern Eagles are boot state bound again for a matchup with ULM.
Georgia Southern will look for a rebound performance after a 20-18 last second loss a week ago, and the Warhawks would appear to be the perfect opponent for a bounce back.
ULM is 0-3 this year. All three losses have come by 20 or more points.
Head coach Chad Lunsford doesn’t want his team thinking about ULM’s winless record. Instead, he wants them to keep their same mentality.
“I really liked the way our guys attacked the game last week. It was very aggressive. We were aggressive as coaches. We were aggressive as players. I think that mindset has to continue. We can’t get into this ‘They’re 0-3 or anything like that,’” Lunsford said.
Southern is 1-3 all time on the road against ULM. The Eagles and Warhawks kick off at 7 p.m. Saturday at Malone Stadium.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.