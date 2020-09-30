Grants help GA ag producers

ATHENS, Ga. (WALB) - The federal government announced that the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is awarding $3.2 million for working capital and market expansion of new agricultural products to 13 rural Georgia agricultural producers. Funding comes from the Value-Added Producer Grant program.
“These are our neighbors who we care about bringing local products to us that add value and quality to our lives. I believe neighbors shopping from neighbors is great for the local community and for Georgia’s economy. A phrase that continually comes to my mind is ‘love your neighbor – shop local’. And shopping local is so easy to do when you see the great variety of local products on the horizon with help from this program.” USDA Rural Development State Director Joyce White said.
“Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA continues to be a strong partner with rural communities, because we know that when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”
The grant awards are for businesses located in rural Brooks, Bulloch, Clay, Dougherty, Gilmer, Lamar, Meriwether, Peach, Seminole, Stephens, Tift, Towns, and White counties.
Background:
USDA is funding 13 projects through the Value-Added Producer Grant Program, totaling $3,201,842.00. For project details see Table 1: Georgia USDA Rural Development Value-Added Producer Grant Awards FY2020.
The Value-Added Producer Grant (VAPG) program helps agricultural producers enter into value-added activities related to the processing and marketing of new products. The goals of this program are to generate new products, create and expand marketing opportunities and increase producer income.
Grants are awarded through a national competition. There is a 50% matching funds requirement for this grant.
Interested parties should contact Mr. Joseph Anderson in the Georgia Business Programs Division at (706) 546-2154 for information about this program including the FY2021 application timeframes and eligibility details.
USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety, and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural areas. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov.
