New anti-trafficking hotline created in Georgia

The Governor’s Office states the CJCC is able to fund this effort through awards received from the Bureau of Justice Associate (BJA) and the Office for Victims of Crime (OVC). BJA awarded CJCC $800,000 for the Coalition to Combat Human Trafficking to provide leadership, direction, and best practices in the response to all forms of human trafficking in Georgia. OVC awarded CJCC $900,000 to support direct services to all human trafficking victims.