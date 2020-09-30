SCCPSS parents seek answers ahead of first day back for phase II students

"SCCPSS Administration continues to finalize the number of teachers who will be in-person against the number of students whose parents have indicated the in-person hybrid preference. This work is happening in tandem with generating the schedules and waitlist information. We expect this to be completed today and then parent notices will begin. Parents who chose the in-person preference will receive notice directly from their child’s school. Schools will make the notifications and alert parents directly about the cohort scheduling and if needed, the waitlist information. Remember, Phase II In-Person Learning will be contingent on staff availability. If the demand for in-person learning is higher than the amount of staff available, a child may be placed on a waitlist.