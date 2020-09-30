SCCPSS parents seek answers ahead of first day back for phase II students

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some Savannah-Chatham families are feeling confused and frustrated Wednesday.
They signed their children up to return to school on Monday, but say they have heard little to nothing from the school district since filling out their registration form last week.
Savannah-Chatham officials are working to finalize how many teachers and students will return to the classroom. While they expect to have their work completed by Wednesday, they say parent notification will come after.
“I’ve been confused on the best days and frustrated on the worst days," said Catherine Bealka, Mother of SCCPSS kindergartner. "There is no guidance so it’s definitely been a let down.”
Catherine Bealka and her family are moving to Savannah with the military, while her son’s been doing virtual school she signed him up to return to in-person learning to adjust to the area.
“It’s been kind of a disaster of a first impression," Bealka explained. "It doesn’t seem like there was any plan in place and they’ve been trying to run virtual kindergarten the same way that they would an in-person classroom and the kindergartners can’t do it.”
While she has called her son’s school and the district office for answers she says hasn’t gotten them and now feels scared to send her son to school.
“I still have no information about Monday," said Catherine Bealka. "I don’t even know where I am supposed to drop him off, I don’t know what time, I don’t, I still don’t know who his teachers actually going to be on Monday. I have no information at all at this point. I’ve gotten a school supply list.”
We requested an interview with the district Wednesday morning, but they were unavailable so sent this statement in regard to their phase II scheduling.
"SCCPSS Administration continues to finalize the number of teachers who will be in-person against the number of students whose parents have indicated the in-person hybrid preference. This work is happening in tandem with generating the schedules and waitlist information. We expect this to be completed today and then parent notices will begin. Parents who chose the in-person preference will receive notice directly from their child’s school. Schools will make the notifications and alert parents directly about the cohort scheduling and if needed, the waitlist information. Remember, Phase II In-Person Learning will be contingent on staff availability. If the demand for in-person learning is higher than the amount of staff available, a child may be placed on a waitlist.
In those cases where staff numbers are ample enough to receive students, a teacher will teach the class in-person. We are also planning for the possibility of arranging learning pods within the school setting to accommodate students. This, as well, is based on staff levels and scheduling and could mean for certain classes, students would receive instruction from a remote teacher while the students remain supervised in class at the school."
Teachers returned to the buildings on Monday of this week and say they were meeting with staff to prepare for students return on October 5.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.