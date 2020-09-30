Senior Citizens Inc., Celebrates Legends, Leaders, and Life Well Lived Awards

“It really came about because I realized I had been delivering meals to a woman near our office for seven years, and when she passed and I read in her obituary about this incredible life that she had. I didn’t know anything about it. I just thought we have to be able to tell these stories and have to be able to share for the next generation. It’s amazing what people do in their day to day life, and when you get older, people stop hearing those stories and stop seeing them, and that’s why this award is so important.”