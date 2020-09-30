Stadium capacity, ticket sale changes announced for SCCPSS football games

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools will begin their football seasons on Friday, Oct. 2.
The school system has put in place changes at the stadiums due to COVID-19 concerns.
All tickets will be sold electronically through GoFan. Digital tickets can be purchased through the GoFan App, which can be downloaded onto mobile devices or through GoFan.com.
To start the season, seats will only be sold up to 20 percent of the maximum capacity for each stadium. Each school will send access codes to the family members of student athletes to purchase tickets before the general public can access them.
Each spectator entering a stadium will be subject to a health screening as when entering any SCCPSS facility. Event workers will take temperatures and ask general COVID-19 screening questions to everyone who enters the event.
In addition, SCCPSS will continue to follow security procedures implemented last year for all major district events.
All guests are subject to search upon entry. Failure to consent or submit to inspection will result in denial of entry. Security procedures include the use of Metal Detectors and/or Handheld Wand Devices, Bag Inspection, and the enforcement of Clear Bag Requirements.
Prohibited bags include but are not limited to purses larger than a clutch bag, briefcases, backpacks, fanny packs, cinch bags, luggage of any kind, non-approved seat cushions or seatbacks, computer bags, diaper bags, binocular cases, and camera bags.
Seat cushions and seatbacks must be 16″ or less in width with no armrests. Seat cushions and seatbacks with pockets, zippers, compartments, or covers will not be permitted.
Weapons of any kind are prohibited on school district property or at school district events.
Restricted Seating Capacity for Stadiums
Islands Stadium
- Home Side 270
- Visitor Side 130
Garden City Stadium
- Home Side 400
- Visitor Side 400
Memorial Stadium
- Home Side 500
- Visitor Side 500
Pooler Stadium
- Home Side 500
- Visitor Side 320
