Trump claims he has paid “millions of dollars” in income tax

(CBS News) - Chris Wallace, the moderator of the first presidential debate of 2020, asked President Donald Trump about a report in the New York Times which found that the president only paid $750 in income tax in 2017, the year he entered the White House.
“I paid millions of dollars in taxes. Millions of dollars in income tax,” President Trump said.
He repeated that his tax returns were currently under audit, and said, “As soon as it’s finished, you’ll see it.”
Trump has been saying that his tax returns are under audit by the IRS since the 2016 election, although being under audit doesn’t prohibit the release of tax returns.
Trump claimed that he had also taken advantage of tax policies established by the Trump administration.
Biden criticized the tax overhaul passed in 2017, and said that Trump had not handled the economy well during his first term.
“You are the worst president America has ever had, come on,” Biden said.
