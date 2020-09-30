Wednesday: Cooler, sunnier weather has returned!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! Under a mostly clear sky, temperatures are 15°-20° cooler this morning compared to the same time yesterday morning. Temperatures are in the 50s and lower 60s with a light breeze.
Under sunshine, the temperature warms into the lower 70s by noon and peaks in the mid to upper 70s by mid-afternoon. A couple spots may get to 80°, or so.
Humidity remains low and the forecast dry and mostly sunny today. A, generally, cool and mostly sunny forecast lingers into the start of the weekend.
TROPICS -
The tropical Atlantic is pretty quiet at the moment. But, we’re watching the western Caribbean - especially later this work-week and into the weekend as an area of lower pressure and general storminess is forecast to organize. A tropical system may organize there and move slowly west-northwest by this weekend. There is a 60% chance of that happening. Where it goes from there and what it becomes is unknown. But, direct local impacts remain unlikely. More likely, a westward movement into the southern Gulf or impact to southern Florida are more possible. We’ll keep you updated.
