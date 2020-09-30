West Chatham residents raise concerns over proposed re-zoning of landfill property

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some residents in west Chatham County are sharing their concern with WTOC about an upcoming meeting to discuss the re-zoning at a landfill site.
The property up for consideration is off Little Neck Road, at the Superior Landfill and Recycling Center operated by Waste Management of Georgia.
The issue of the proposed re-zoning of hundreds of acres at the Waste Management Superior Landfill has become a topic of discussion on a community Facebook page.
“This is where We the People have the say-so. We the People live and breathe and grow and raise our children here. We need to have a say-so. If they’re going to change the city ordinance zones, we need to have a say-so," said Anita Boutwell with West Chatham County Community Watch.
Anita Boutwell is rallying dozens of her neighbors and those in the surrounding neighborhood to bring their concerns to the Metropolitan Planning Commission, who is set to consider the re-zoning of nearly 850 acres to heavy industrial at their next meeting in a few weeks.
“We don’t want to argue with them, we would love to sit down at the table and say ‘hey, we’re here, but we’re not going to agree to a heavy industrial, we will never, never agree to that.’”
According to Boutwell, at the heart of the issue is what can come with heavy industrial zoning. The group opposes a biosolids landfill going at the site, and believes the new zoning designation could open the door for that to happen.
WTOC did some digging and found out from the City’s Code of Ordinances, a biosolids facility isn’t allowed under heavy industrial. According to the MPC, and an attorney representing the petitioner asking for the re-zoning, a heavy industrial designation is needed under the City’s Zoning Ordinance, NewZo, after the City annexed the property from the County last year.
The MPC says the way they use the land is not changing, and so does Waste Management, who sent this statement, “The rezoning is simply a process that we must go through after our annexation into the City which happened last year. Our properties are simply being changed from the Chatham County Zoning Ordinance that permitted landfills to the City of Savannah’s Zoning Ordinance that permits landfills. WM will continue to operate as we have and this does not change our day to day operations at the facility.”
The residents of west Chatham says they still plan on bringing their concerns to the MPC at the October meeting.
