West Chatham residents raise concerns over proposed re-zoning of landfill property

The MPC says the way they use the land is not changing, and so does Waste Management, who sent this statement, “The rezoning is simply a process that we must go through after our annexation into the City which happened last year. Our properties are simply being changed from the Chatham County Zoning Ordinance that permitted landfills to the City of Savannah’s Zoning Ordinance that permits landfills. WM will continue to operate as we have and this does not change our day to day operations at the facility.”