What’s next for the Savannah city manager search?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said in a news briefing Tuesday that council couldn’t reach a majority agreement on any of the three finalists for the job.
The mayor said he had some ideas for an interim to relieve Interim City Manager Pat Monahan, but that the decision on what to do next was ultimately up to council as a whole.
Council will have to meet, likely in an executive closed-door session because it’s a personnel issue, to figure out their next move.
Wednesday, WTOC spoke to the city manager finalist who was the most popular among public panelists representing the City, neighborhoods and community groups and the media: John Pombier.
Pombier said while he hasn’t been in contact with any member of council, that the search firm contracted by the city, Ralph Andersen and Associates, contacted him to say council couldn’t reach a consensus on any of the three finalists and that the search is on hold.
Pombier said it’s his understanding he won’t be considered from this point on.
WTOC also reached out to Caluha Barnes and Odie Donald II, the other finalists. Donald said he has a call with Ralph Andersen and Associates Wednesday afternoon, but declined to go into further detail to respect the search process. We have yet to hear back from Barnes.
With regard to the search firm, council can decide to amend their contract with Ralph Andersen and Associates, or put out a request for proposal to go with an entirely different firm.
