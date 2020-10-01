Approximately 90% of SCCPSS students will remain fully virtual when Phase 2 of hybrid plan begins Monday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System will begin the phased, hybrid in-person learning plan on Monday, Oct. 5.
According to the school system, 3,798 students opted in for the hybrid plan. The school system is currently in Phase 2 of the plan, meaning those 3,000+ students are PreK through 2nd grade students, 6th grade students and first-time 9th grade students. Additionally, the Least Independent Learners identified by the school system’s Specialized Instruction Department.
According to the school system, about 40 percent of the student body is in PreK-2nd, 6th and 9th grades.
This means that over 32,000 of the almost 37,000 enrolled in SCCPSS schools will remain fully virtual, which is approximately 90 percent of the student body.
According to the school system, approximately 1,000 certified staff – including a little over 900 classroom teachers – will be returning to in-person instruction during the hybrid plan.
