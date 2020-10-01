Board of Elections announces polling location changes in Chatham County

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Over the past few months, we’ve seen a lot of changes when it comes to the plan for this year’s general election in Chatham County.
Recently the Board of Elections released some more changes concerning your polling locations.
“You see, not everything is the same as last election,” says Chatham County Board of Elections Chairman Tom Mahoney.
Of course, for Mahoney and the Board it’s a busy time of year.
“We’ve got 92 precincts and we like to have a polling location in each of those 92 precincts.”
Locations the board of elections have had a tough time pinning down.
“COVID has caused big changes because senior residence facilities, for example just aren’t available,” said Mahoney.
With limited options they feared time was running out, but luckily other locations have now stepped up to help, like the Mighty Eighth Air Force Museum which will be taking the place of the Oaks Senior Living facility.
Just one of several new locations they’ve locked down just in time.
“It’s good to have this done now. We want to get this information out to voters,” Mahoney says.
Which is exactly what they’re trying to do.
All affected voters will get notice in the mail.
But Mahoney worries that won’t be enough for some.
“I know that people will still show up probably at the wrong place and I know that from experience.”
That’s why he’s now encouraging every voter to utilize an important tool.
“If everyone will just go check your voter registration information on the ‘My Voter Page.’”
Not only will it give you your polling location it’s a good chance to make sure there’s no mistake on your voter registration.
While there you can also get a sample ballot.
Whether you plan on voting in person or absentee Mahoney’s main message this election season remains the same.
“Go ahead and know what your plan is going to be, how you want to vote, and go ahead and look on the my voter page to prepare and make that plan a reality.”
To check your polling location and make sure your voter registration information is correct click here.
Below is a list of some recent polling location changes in Chatham County:
