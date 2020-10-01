Chrissy Teigen loses child after pregnancy complications

(CBS News/Reuters) - Model Chrissy Teigen and singer John Legend lost their baby boy following pregnancy complications, the couple revealed on social media on Thursday.
Announcing the news on Instagram alongside five photos of the couple in hospital, Teigen, 34, wrote: “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before.”
She also shared the news on Twitter and followed by saying: “Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real.”
On Sunday night, the model and TV personality shared videos on her Instagram story explaining how she was admitted to hospital after bleeding for almost a month. She was about halfway through her pregnancy.
She continued to share her medical journey on social media and in Thursday’s post, Teigen revealed the baby, whom the couple had named Jack, was unable to get enough fluids despite multiple blood transfusions.
“We never decide on our babies' names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever," she wrote. “To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you.”
Musician Legend, 41, wrote on Twitter: “We love you, Jack”.
Teigen ended her post expressing gratitude for her and Legend’s “wonderful babies”, Luna, 4, and Miles, 2, and for “all the amazing things” they have experienced.
“Everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it,” she wrote.
