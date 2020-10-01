City of Richmond Hill cancels, postpones several upcoming holiday events

“The decision to cancel these beloved Christmas events was not made lightly. This would have been the City of Richmond Hill’s 25th annual Christmas parade. However, it’s important for us to prioritize the long-term health and safety of our attendees, participants, and staff,” Mayor Russ Carpenter said. “Knowing that these events are a cherished part of holiday traditions, city staff has spent months exploring possible solutions. We will continue to navigate these challenging days with an unshakeable commitment to bring holiday magic in other creative ways to the Richmond Hill community this year.”