City of Richmond Hill cancels, postpones several upcoming holiday events

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Richmond Hill announced Thursday the cancellation of several holiday events this year.
The city states due to the continued challenges related to COVID-19, the following events have been canceled or postponed:
- Veterans Day Ceremony (in-person canceled; virtual tribute planned)
- Christmas Parade (canceled)
- Chili Cook-Off (tentatively postponed to February 2021)
- Breakfast with Santa (canceled)
The city says these events have traditionally attracted a large crowd and that makes it difficult to hold these events this year with Georgia’s COVID-19 regulations and recommendations.
“The decision to cancel these beloved Christmas events was not made lightly. This would have been the City of Richmond Hill’s 25th annual Christmas parade. However, it’s important for us to prioritize the long-term health and safety of our attendees, participants, and staff,” Mayor Russ Carpenter said. “Knowing that these events are a cherished part of holiday traditions, city staff has spent months exploring possible solutions. We will continue to navigate these challenging days with an unshakeable commitment to bring holiday magic in other creative ways to the Richmond Hill community this year.”
In early December, the City of Richmond Hill plans to have a “Very Merry Little Christmas” car parade that will drive through Richmond Hill neighborhoods and a drive-in Christmas movie event at J.F. Gregory Park.
Additionally, there will be pumpkin carving and gingerbread contests judged virtually.
