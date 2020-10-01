City of Savannah creates Hispanic Outreach, Leadership and Advocacy taskforce

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City has a new task force to look for new ways, and improve existing ones, to serve the growing Hispanic community.
It’s called Hispanic Outreach, Leadership and Advocacy, or HOLA Savannah.
This is the latest effort by Savannah Mayor Van Johnson to make good on a campaign promise, bringing more people and groups to the table as he says, something he believes will make the community more inclusive to all who live here.
“The fact is, is that 7000 people is a significant part of our organization. We believe that it’s actually more than that," said Mayor Johnson.
Mayor Van Johnson is talking about the growing Hispanic population in the Savannah and surrounding areas. The population growth is one of the driving forces behind the creation of the City’s newest task force.
“We need to make sure that as it relates to everyday City services, as it relates to emergency services such as in a pandemic or a hurricane, that our City is appropriately communicating with and establishing that rapport.”
Metropolitan Savannah Hispanic Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Alfonso Ribot, who’s also on the HOLA task force, says he believes the creation of this group could lead to others being created in surrounding communities.
“Let’s hear the Hispanic voice. Let’s not only make them count, but also take them seriously and allow them to have representation in the decisions that are made at the local government," said Ribot.
One of the top initial priorities of the new task force will be finding ways to get vital information to the Hispanic community.
“It seems that a lot of the residents of the community don’t know where to go for anything, for food stamps, for assistance with housing, for education. So I think the biggest concern, the biggest need is education," said HOLA Task Force member Myriam Baker.
