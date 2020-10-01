Game of the Week: Benedictine at Wayne Co.

(WTOC) - Our WTOC End Zone Game of the Week featuring undefeated Benedictine and Wayne County, two of the most talented programs in southeast Georgia.
Both offenses have the ability to score in bunches and do it quickly, but this game may also be one of the most physical on Friday night’s slate.
Benedictine head Coach Danny Britt says that what he’s most looking forward to.
“The biggest thing with them is it’s just eventually going to come down to tough, physical football. coach may do a few things, but eventually it’s going to come down to mano y mano, playing football," said Coach Britt.
The Cadets and Yellow Jackets kick off at 7:30 p.m. Friday night in Jesup.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.