Glynn Co. Commission bans alcohol on 'frat beach’ during Georgia-Florida weekend

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Glynn County Commissioners voted unanimously Thursday to ban the consumption and possession of alcohol on the beaches of St. Simons Island on Nov. 6 and 7,
That Friday and Saturday coincides with the Georgia-Florida football game scheduled to be played in Jacksonville, Fla. The Georgia-Florida game brings a crowd to “Frat Beach” on the island annually during the weekend of the big game.
Commissioners say they are concerned about COVID-19 infections ahead of the weekend.
