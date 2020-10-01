Glynn Co. Commission bans alcohol on 'frat beach’ during Georgia-Florida weekend

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask, center, scrambles against the Georgia defense including defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (95) and defensive lineman Malik Herring (10) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) (Source: John Raoux)
By WTOC Staff | October 1, 2020 at 8:36 PM EDT - Updated October 1 at 8:37 PM

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Glynn County Commissioners voted unanimously Thursday to ban the consumption and possession of alcohol on the beaches of St. Simons Island on Nov. 6 and 7,

That Friday and Saturday coincides with the Georgia-Florida football game scheduled to be played in Jacksonville, Fla. The Georgia-Florida game brings a crowd to “Frat Beach” on the island annually during the weekend of the big game.

Commissioners say they are concerned about COVID-19 infections ahead of the weekend.

