Grant funding allows for creation of Coastal Empire Resilience Network

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A grant is helping to create a network of resources aimed at making the Savannah-area and people living there more resilient to disasters.
The creation of the Coastal Empire Resilience Network came about because the leaders with the Chatham County-Savannah Metropolitan Planning Commission realize that it takes more than a resilient spirit or willingness to get back to work after a major disaster, or even a pandemic.
It takes planning.
“When you think about it you’ve got to look at it from the standpoint of resiliency as being able to survive if you have an event, whether it’s flooding or whether it’s a bad storm," said Melanie Wilson, Executive Director of the Metropolitan Planning Commission. “What happens if we have an event and a bridge gets knocked out, and that impacts whether people can come into the office or not, or get to goods, or be able to go to work.”
Wilson says one goal of this new network will be finding ways to lessen the impacts of climate change, like sea-level rise.
The two-year grant from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Coastal Resources Division will allow for local leaders to collaborate and look for ways to prepare their communities by adapting and responding to short and long-term climate and weather-related changes.
