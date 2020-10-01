Jamie’s First Alert Forecast for October 1st

A well-defined tropical wave located over the western Caribbean Sea is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Conditions are expected to be conducive for a tropical depression to form by early next week, but only if the system moves and remains over the waters of the northwestern Caribbean Sea or southern Gulf of Mexico. Development will become less likely if the system moves over the Yucatan Peninsula or northern Central America. * Formation chance through 48 hours...medium...40 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days...high...70 percent.