Jamie’s First Alert Forecast for October 1st

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Bright blue skies with High pressure in control. I am tracking our second cold front of the week, which is going to be a dry cold front this pass through overnight.
A Canadian high pressure will build in giving us cooler air for afternoon highs through the weekend.
No one made it to 80° yesterday, and today most of us have hit and will continue to rise a little before 5pm.
Friday Daybreak will be slightly warmer than Thursday’s 50° in Statesboro vs 58° Friday morning despite a cold front pushing off the coast; expect afternoon highs in the upper 70s with plenty of sunshine.
The first half of the weekend will be mostly sunny and chilly to start with some cities approaching the upper 40s for morning lows! Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.
Sunday will be a little cloudier with a 30% chance of some coastal showers with highs in the middle 70s.
Thinking about getting out on the water? Friday through Sunday winds will be northerly 10-15kts gusting up to 20, seas 2-4 feet.
Tracking the Tropics:
A well-defined tropical wave located over the western Caribbean Sea is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Conditions are expected to be conducive for a tropical depression to form by early next week, but only if the system moves and remains over the waters of the northwestern Caribbean Sea or southern Gulf of Mexico. Development will become less likely if the system moves over the Yucatan Peninsula or northern Central America. * Formation chance through 48 hours...medium...40 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days...high...70 percent.
Another tropical wave located just east of the Lesser Antilles is also producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. This wave is forecast to move westward at 15 to 20 mph during the next several days, and environmental conditions could become a little more conducive for development when the system is over the central or western Caribbean Sea early next week. * Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days...low...20 percent.
