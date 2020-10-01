Local, state leaders discuss future of Parris Island

PARRIS ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - It’s a question on the mind of many people in the Lowcountry, what is the future of Parris Island?
The Marine Corps is working to include more women in its ranks. Recruits are currently trained at either at Parris Island or in San Diego.
Military leaders are exploring the possibility of closing both and creating a new facility to meet the demands.
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and state lawmakers say they are willing to do whatever it takes to make sure military installations across the state have what they need.
“It seems clear to me Parris Island has all the advantages and none of the disadvantages if that decision is made to pick one or the other,” said Governor McMaster.
Parris Island has five years to reach the training requirements the federal government laid out for them.
Veterans and leaders we talked to from across Beaufort want the installation to stay for as long as possible.
So many people here say the island is more than just a Boot Camp, it is in the fabric of Beaufort. It has been here for more than 100 years. Those who hold Parris Island close to their heart are hoping it stays around.
Marine Corps veterans from across the nation can look back on Parris island and see the significance. Since it is one of only two training camps, many former and current Marines view it as a right of passage.
We spoke with the commander of the Beaufort VFA about what makes Parris Island so special, and he emphasized that since the depot has been here for so long it has made itself a part of Beaufort’s culture.
Local leaders and state representatives also mention Parris Island represents almost $700,000,000 in Beaufort’s economy every year, which means losing it would impact every single resident. But there are at least five years until that could even be a real possibility.
