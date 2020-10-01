Moderna COVID-19 vaccine won’t be ready until Spring

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to a report in the Financial Times, the Moderna CEO says its coronavirus vaccine won’t be ready for widespread public distribution until the spring.
You might remember Moderna is in the 3rd and final phase of the trial. Thousands of patients including WTOC’s Dawn Baker are in the study right here in Savannah through Meridian Clinical Research.
The Principal Investigator for the Meridian Clinical Research in Savannah, Dr. Paul Bradley, told WTOC there is no way to rush the vaccine. They must make sure that it’s safe and it works.
“The safety stuff is going on track. Whether it works or not, again, is how much exposure is out there. It is a waiting game and no one can rush it. It’s simply a matter of how much COVID is in each of the communities, how many times each one of the volunteers gets infected or doesn’t get infected," said Dr. Bradley.
Although tens of thousands of people are already in the study, Dr. Bradley says they still need more volunteers.
