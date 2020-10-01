N.C. soldiers return home from Middle East, arrive in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More North Carolina soldiers who were deployed to the Middle East have returned home, arriving in Charlotte Wednesday.

According to a Facebook post from the North Carolina National Guard, more of the soldiers from the 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team (ABCT) were welcomed home Wednesday in Charlotte.

More photos of the next group of 30th Soldiers that made it home to N.C. - landing in Charlotte a few hours ago.

“Another group of 30th Soldiers have made it home to N.C. - landing in Charlotte a few moments ago. Thanks to all for your service, dedication, and devotion,” a Facebook post read.

A post from the National Guard a few days ago showed video of a Transfer of Authority ceremony where the 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team (ABCT) handed over operational control to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team 1st Armored Division in Kuwait.

During a Transfer of Authority ceremony the 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team (ABCT) hands over operational control to...

Officials say these ceremonies are held as the last part of units deployment signifying the end of their deployment and the beginning for the incoming unit.

