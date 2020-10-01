Human remains found near Oriole Drive identified as missing Savannah teenager

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Human remains found in a wooded area of Chatham County have been identified as a teenager reported missing from Savannah.
According to the Chatham County Police Department, an autopsy confirmed on Thursday, Oct. 1, that remains found on Sept. 19 are those of 15-year-old Donald Jones. Jones was reported missing on Monday, Sept. 21.
The remains were found in a wooded area off Oriole Drive by people walking in the area.
Chatham County Police detectives are investigating the case as a suspected homicide and testing through the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is continuing to determine Jones' exact cause of death.
Detectives are asking anyone who has information about Jones' death to call Chatham County Police at 912-651-4712 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. Tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.