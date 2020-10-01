Savannah Fire offering virtual activities for Fire Prevention Month

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - October is Fire Prevention Month and the Savannah Fire Department wants you to be informed when it comes to fire safety.
The department is offering free virtual fire safety talks for community groups and virtual fire station tours. Kids can also be a part of the Junior Fire Marshal Training Academy. All they have to do is log on for interactive fire safety lessons.
Below are virtual options for schools, community groups, churches, and businesses to receive life-saving fire safety tips from Savannah Fire personnel throughout October:
Fire Prevention Month Activities
Virtual Station Tours: Call 912-644-5957 to schedule a virtual tour of a Savannah Fire Station and online Q & A with firefighters. Special arrangements for a Spanish language Q & A are available. Participants will receive downloadable fire safety activities and age-appropriate fire prevention materials. Children can watch a short station tour video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lGI4kLYmAGQ and friendly firefighters will join your virtual classroom or student group to answer questions, show off firefighting equipment, and explain how kids can prevent fires at home and stay safe when fires occur.
Virtual Fire Safety Talks: Call 912-644-5957 to schedule a fire safety talk for your neighborhood group, church or business. Special arrangements for a Spanish language safety talk are available. You will receive life-saving fire safety materials and Savannah Firefighters and Deputy Fire Marshals will join your next zoom meeting to discuss fire safety dos and don’ts in the kitchen and around the home, show you how to use a fire extinguisher, and explain the importance of exit drills and smoke alarms.
Junior Fire Marshal Training Academy: Children can log in to https://www.juniorfiremarshal.com/ and participate in the Junior Fire Marshal Training Academy sponsored by our fire safety education partners at The Hartford. They will receive fun interactive fire safety lessons and a message from Savannah Firefighters at the end of their training. They will also be able to celebrate Fire Prevention Month by registering for the October 6, National Junior Fire Marshal Day live stream event at https://www.juniorfiremarshal.com/register.
Kitchen Fire Safety Videos: Children and adults will enjoy learning valuable kitchen safety tips offered in fun educational videos produced by the Savannah Fire Marshal’s Office. Cooking is the number one cause of home fires and home fire injuries. Look for the videos throughout the month of October on Facebook@SavannahFireDepartment, Instagram@savannahfiredepartment, Savannah Fire Department YouTube, and Twitter@savannahfire.
Fire Prevention Tips: Life and property can be saved through simple, but important, fire prevention actions. Look for daily tips from Savannah Fire Fighters, the National Fire Prevention Association, and the US Fire Administration throughout Fire Prevention Month on Facebook@SavannahFireDepartment, Instagram@savannahfiredepartment, Savannah Fire Department YouTube, and Twitter@savannahfire.
