Savannah Fire offering virtual activities for Fire Prevention Month

Virtual Fire Safety Talks: Call 912-644-5957 to schedule a fire safety talk for your neighborhood group, church or business. Special arrangements for a Spanish language safety talk are available. You will receive life-saving fire safety materials and Savannah Firefighters and Deputy Fire Marshals will join your next zoom meeting to discuss fire safety dos and don’ts in the kitchen and around the home, show you how to use a fire extinguisher, and explain the importance of exit drills and smoke alarms.