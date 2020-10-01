Savannah Police investigate overnight shooting in Yamacraw Village

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Yamacraw Village.
Around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to Yamacraw Village and discovered a 32-year-old male with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm. He was transported to a hospital for treatment, according to Savannah PD.
Officers are pursuing leads in the case but an arrest has not been made at this time.
If you have any information regarding this shooting, contact SPD or CrimeStoppers.
