Scott, Graham respond to report Marine Corps is considering closing Parris Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s two U.S. senators are responding to reports that the Marine Corps is considering a plan to close its two boot camp locations, including Parris Island in South Carolina.
Military.com reported that entry-level training is “a long way off” from meeting a Congressional order to have training bases support gender-integrated training. That, the report says, is leading the service to consider opening a third base where men and women could train together in a new location rather than spending money on construction projects at the Corps' two training camps in South Carolina and San Diego, California.
“The heart of the United States Marine Corps beats on Parris Island, and Beaufort County has proudly welcomed recruits from all over the country for generations," U.S. Sen. Tim Scott said in a statement. "I am confident that as they review plans for consolidated training, the Marine Corps will determine that Parris Island makes the most sense both financially and logistically to train Marines for decades to come. Parris Island will not close.”
“It ain’t gonna happen!” U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham posted on his Twitter account. “If you’re looking to save money, let’s start with cutting those people who think closing Parris Island is a good idea. Anyone in the Navy or Marine Corps thinking about closing Parris Island has limited growth potential.”
